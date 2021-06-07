COMESA
COMESA

Ministers of infrastructure on Wednesday called on member states of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), a regional trading bloc, to scale up infrastructure projects to accelerate regional economic development.

The ministers responsible for transport, energy, and information and communication technology in the 21-member bloc met virtually at a joint meeting and acknowledged the huge infrastructure efficiency gap across the region as a pressing policy priority, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Joel Randriamandranto, Madagascar’s minister of Transport, Tourism and Meteorology who chaired the meeting, said infrastructure gap needs to be narrowed if the region hopes to accelerate economic development.

Chileshe Kapwepwe, secretary general of COMESA, said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the shortcomings of African health infrastructure, transport sector and information and communication technology.

According to the African Development Bank, annual infrastructure funding gap was estimated at between 68 billion and 108 billion U.S. dollars across the continent. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleThree arrested by Tanzanian police over cannabis cultivation
Next articleFour killed in road accident in northern Tanzania
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here