Consolidated Energy Services Chamber Opens in Accra 

The Petroleum Commission has launched the Consolidated Energy Service Chamber Ghana (CESCGHA) in Accra to serve as a mouthpiece for oil and gas service providers and strengthen the competitiveness of indigenous Ghanaian companies in the energy sector.

CESCGHA also envisions to promote the interests of its members in Africa and the global energy space.

The Chamber was birthed from a merger between the Ghana Oil and Gas Service Providers Association (GOGSPA) and Upstream Petroleum Service Providers Association (UPSAG).

Mr. Nuertey Adzeman, the Chairman of CESCGHA, said the Chamber had been created to foster an environment to nurture the development of the energy industry.

“We are confident that the creation of this Chamber will be a means through which we can contribute to the development of the industry; using collaborative and innovative efforts to create opportunities for economic growth,” he said.

Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr., the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, who was the guest of honour, congratulated the associations for the creation of the new chamber.

He pledged the Commission’s preparedness to engage the Chamber and provide assistance to members when the need arises.

“Congratulations on the launch of your Chamber. I believe this new merger will encourage more Indigenous Ghanaian companies to join the Chamber to learn best practices, including how to competitively tender for bids and strategically position members to take advantage of opportunities within the industry,” Mr. Faibille Jnr. said

.

“I urge you to continue to strive to attain the highest professional standards so that in the next few years you can become a reference point in the energy chamber advocacy.”

The Board CESCGHA has Mar Nuertey Adzeman as its Chairman, with members being Prof Vera Fiador, Mrs. Dela Quarshie-Twum, Kingsley Kofi Korankye, Ransford Kobina Arthur and Kwame Osei-Sarpong.