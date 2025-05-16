Court Convicts Six in Education Payroll Fraud Case

A Tamale High Court has convicted six individuals for orchestrating a ghost worker scheme within the Ghana Education Service payroll system.

The defendants, including school administrators and payroll officers, pleaded guilty under the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) plea bargaining arrangement.

The group facilitated illegal salary payments to a teacher who had left service, defrauding the state of GH₵86,000. Full restitution of this amount has been made, bringing total recoveries in the case to GH₵106,319.64.

“This conviction demonstrates our commitment to recovering stolen public funds,” an OSP representative stated. The office continues to pursue additional suspects while currently handling six other corruption trials across Accra, Tamale, and Kumasi.

The case highlights ongoing challenges in Ghana’s public sector payroll management and the government’s intensified anti-corruption efforts.