Court Remands Auto Mechanic For Robbery

A 21-year-old, auto mechanic who allegedly attacked two men and robbed them of GH￠26,000.00 at Sefwi Asawinso has been remanded into police custody by the Bibiani circuit court.

Ahmed Abubakar, however, denied the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The court, presided over by Mr Joshua Caleb Abaidoo, has asked him to re-appear on Tuesday March 22, 2022.

Prosecuting Chief inspector George Asante, told the court that, Frederick Somiah, a lotto agent, is the complainant who resides at Sefwi Asawinso with the accused.

He said Ahmed and his accomplices, Ishmael and one Spider, now at large, are employees of the complainant.

The prosecution said after the day’s business, the accused person usually went round to collect the lotto issued booklets from their customers to the office.

On March 5, 2022, at about 1930 hours, the complainant after close of work gave his handbag containing lotto booklets and cash sum of GH￠26,000.00 to his nephews Prince Fosu and Samuel Gyabeng and directed them to take it to his house.

Chief Inspector Asante said, Spider who chanced on them started monitoring the complainant’s nephews while Abubakar and Ishmael in face mask went and hid in a nearby bush close to the complainant’s residents.

Prosecution said at about 1945 hours, Abubakar and Ishmael allegedly attacked the complainant’s nephews, pressed pepper spray on their faces, subjected them to severe beatings and bolted with the bag containing the money.

It said same night around 2030 hours Spider called the complainant on phone and reported that the motor bike he gave to him in the office had been stolen.

The prosecutor said Prince and Samuel narrated their ordeal to the complainant and he accompanied them to the Sefwi Asawinso police station to lodge an official complaint.

He said on March 6, at about 0700 hours, the Sefwi Boako police arrested Ahmed with the stolen motorbike and escorted him to the Sefwi Asawinso police station for questioning.

The police retrieved the bag containing the lotto booklets and cash sum of GH￠9,086.00 upon a search in the accused persons room, prosecution said.

He said during investigation Ahmed confessed his involvement in the crime and mentioned Ishmael and Spider as his accomplices.

He said efforts were being made to apprehend Ishmael and spider for prosecution.