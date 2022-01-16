Court remands suspect for murdering colleague through burning

Godsway Ablorde, a 27-year old female suspect, is in the custody of the Anloga District Police for the murder of Ami Ablorde, a caterer at Woe, near Angloga.

The suspect was arrested with the help of members of the Community after she attempted committing suicide moments after setting the deceased ablaze and leaving her with life-threatening burns leading to her death, according to a release from the Volta Regional Police outfit, signed by DSP Effia Tenge to the Ghana News Agency.

She said preliminary investigation so far revealed that both suspect and deceased were workers at a Restaurant at Woe, but the management of the facility relieved the suspect of her duties.

She said investigations further established that female suspect Godsway Ablorde had the suspicion that her rejection from the restaurant was orchestrated by the deceased and warned the management to also sack the deceased.

DSP Tenge said on January 11, 2022, at about 2000 hours, the suspect armed with a gallon containing a mixture of petrol and diesel, and a box of matches, went to the Restaurant and poured the mixture on the deceased and lighted the match.

She said the deceased who was then alone at the facility struggled for her life until some good Samaritans rushed her to the Keta Government hospital for medical attention, but she died the next morning at about 0700 hours.

The suspect was arraigned before the Anloga Magistrate Court on Thursday and subsequently, remanded to reappear on 24 February 24, 2022, while the investigation continues into the incident.