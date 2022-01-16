GES holds CCP training for teachers

The Akuapim South Ghana Education Service has held a three-day Common Core Programme (CCP) training workshop for Junior High School (JHS) teachers in the municipality.

The training, which was held at Aburi, is part of a nationwide programme meant to intellectually equip JHS teachers to effectively and efficiently implement the CCP.

About 311 JHS teachers from 33 government schools in the municipality showed great support in the educational reform at the JHS level.

The Common Core Programme is a new curriculum structured for Basic seven (B7) to Basic ten (B10) that emphasizes a set of high, internationally-benchmarked career and tertiary education readiness standards.

Teachers were, however, trained to implement the CCP from B7 to B9, known in the Ghanaian educational system as JHS one to JHS 3, with the primary six pupils promoted to JHS one this year.

The CCP learner-centered that enjoins teachers to involve all learners in the classroom to participate actively in class activities.

Observations made by the Ghana News Agency during the workshop revealed that the CCP introduced new words or terms to replace some words in the old curriculum.

These include Learning areas to replace subjects, Career Technology to replace Basic Design and Technology, and Physical and Health Education (PHE) replacing Physical Education.

The learning areas for B7 to B9 in the CCP are nine in number, Languages (English Language, Ghanaian Languages, French, Arabic), Mathematics, and Science.

Also, Social Studies, Computing, Religious and Moral Education (RME), Creative Arts and Design (CAD), Career Technology and Physical and Health Education (PHE).

Although textbooks on the CCP are currently not available, teachers were trained and encouraged to improvise and also be creative in the implementation of the progemme and delivery of their lessons.