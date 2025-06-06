ECB Rate Cut Accelerates Investor Shift Away From US Assets, deVere Group Says

The European Central Bank’s widely anticipated rate cut today will bolster the eurozone’s recovery and accelerate a growing shift by global investors away from US assets, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

The ECB lowered its deposit rate to 2%—its eighth reduction since 2023—amid investor wariness of US market risks, including political volatility, rising debt, and trade policy unpredictability.

Green stated the cut would “supercharge” capital rotation out of US markets. “Investors are actively diversifying away from the US, and the ECB’s move today will only likely intensify that,” he said. The shift follows US fiscal pressures highlighted by deVere: a $2 trillion annualized deficit, nearly $1 trillion in yearly debt interest payments, and Congressional Budget Office projections showing federal debt reaching 122% of GDP by 2034.

Trade tensions under former President Donald Trump have further eroded confidence, with retaliatory tariffs and supply chain reassessments diminishing the “safe haven” perception of US assets. “Investors are re-evaluating overexposure to a single economy facing fiscal and geopolitical headwinds,” Green explained, noting capital is flowing toward Europe and the UK for stability.

The ECB’s policy signals alignment with stability, while the weaker euro boosts export competitiveness and financial conditions support corporate margins. Green emphasized European equities remain comparatively undervalued despite improving fundamentals: “That discount won’t last if this rotation continues gathering pace.” He concluded the move reflects a structural, not tactical, diversification shift as investors act on long-term convictions.