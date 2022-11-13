Economic hardships should not deter you from serving God – Pastor

The Reverend Abraham Kotei of the Divine Healer’s Church, West 2 Assembly, has encouraged Christians to continue to serve the Lord regardless of the economic challenges facing the country.

“Things are really difficult, but do not allow them to limit your work for the lord, ” he urged.

Rev. Kotei advised them to rejoice always, pray continually, and give thanks in all circumstances.

“When we do all these, the Lord will at his own appointed time, come to our aid.”

He led the congregation to pray for Ghana, the economy and leaders.