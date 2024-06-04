ECOWAS to discuss Amilcar Cabral IT Cable Project in Guinea

The Amilcar Cabral IT cable project aims to connect Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, and Sierra Leone through a submarine cable network.

The objectives are to enhance international telecommunications capacity, improve access to digital services, and provide essential redundancy to ensure broadband internet resilience.

On June 3, 2024, an ECOWAS delegation led by Commissioner Sediko Douka visited Conakry, Guinea, to discuss the project’s development. Facilitated by H.E. Louis-Blaise Aka-Brou, the mission included officers from the Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU).

Following the launch of the West Africa Regional Digital Integration Program (WARDIP), which secured World Bank financing for The Gambia and Guinea, the mission aimed to consult with Guinea’s Ministers of Post, Telecommunications and Digital Economy, and Planning and International Cooperation on key issues for the project’s successful implementation.

The mission held productive discussions on:

Phased Implementation: Ensuring the project maintains its regional character while being implemented in phases. National Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV): Establishing an SPV in line with the prerequisites of financing institutions. Expediting Permits: Speeding up the issuance of necessary permits. Seed Fund: Establishing a seed fund to facilitate project preparation.

The mission met with key officials, including Ministers Ismael Nabe and Nouha Traore, along with their directors and heads of services/agencies. Elhadj Ibrahima Diallo, Head of Guinea’s ECOWAS National Office, and his staff also participated in the discussions.

Additionally, the mission visited the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea to discuss regional programs and projects in the water resources sector.