Lola Cars Commits to Formula E Until 2030

Lola Cars has announced its commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through the GEN4 era, ensuring participation until at least 2030.

This marks the start of Lola’s focus on electrification, hydrogen, and sustainable fuels, positioning it as a leader in sustainable engineering and motorsport.

Alongside Lola Cars, major manufacturers Nissan, Porsche, and Jaguar have also committed to the GEN4 era, promising increased excitement and competition in the expanding global championship.

Starting in Season 13 (2026/27), the GEN4 era will feature significant advancements, including 600kW power and 700kW regenerative braking, aligning with Lola’s goals for sustainable mobility and innovation.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, expressed excitement about Lola Cars’ commitment, emphasizing the series’ ability to attract big names in motorsport. Mark Preston, Motorsport Director of Lola Cars, highlighted the potential for innovation and technology development in Formula E, while FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director Marek Nawarecki praised Lola’s belief in the series’ technical roadmap.