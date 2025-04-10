ECOWAS Urges Dialogue Over Mali-Algeria Tensions

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States has issued a statement expressing deep concern over recent developments affecting relations between the Republic of Mali and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

In its communique, the Commission called on both nations to de-escalate tensions and engage in dialogue, urging them to make use of established regional and continental mechanisms to resolve their differences.

The statement, released on April 9, 2025, from Abuja, Nigeria, reflects ECOWAS’ commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the region. The Commission emphasized that the unfolding situation, as indicated by recent communiques from both Mali and Algeria, has unsettled the member states and underlined the need for calm and constructive engagement.

This appeal comes at a time when regional stability is closely linked to effective diplomatic resolution of conflicts. Observers note that the call for dialogue and the use of existing conflict-resolution frameworks underscores the importance of cooperative mechanisms in preventing further escalation and fostering long-term peace. The ECOWAS communique serves as a reminder of the role that regional bodies can play in mitigating tensions and supporting member states in navigating complex political challenges.