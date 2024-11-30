Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Electoral Commission Accredits Over 6,000 Journalists for December Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, has confirmed that more than 6,000 journalists have been accredited to cover both the early voting and the December 7 general elections.

    The accreditation process was carried out in close collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA).

    Speaking at a press conference on November 29, Mrs. Mensa revealed that over 6,000 applications had been received, and accreditation cards would be distributed by the GJA starting the following day. “To date, we have provided accreditation for 6,000 journalists, and the Ghana Journalists Association will pick them up and distribute them tomorrow,” she stated.

    Earlier, the EC had outlined restrictions for media access at collation centres, limiting coverage to radio and television stations. The directive also stated that only eight media houses would be allowed at each constituency collation centre, while regional centres would host a maximum of 12 media outlets. This move sparked significant criticism from stakeholders, including the GJA and the Media Foundation for West Africa, leading the EC to reassess its stance.

    During the press conference, Mrs. Mensa clarified that media access to voting centres would be unrestricted. “The Commission has not restricted media houses to any of our centres,” she emphasized, adding that journalists would be granted full access to all voting areas. She also reassured the media that if there were sufficient demand, the EC was prepared to issue accreditation for as many journalists as needed to ensure comprehensive coverage. “We are prepared to accredit one million people to ensure that your lenses are in every corner of our centres,” she assured, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to transparency.

    The EC’s swift response to concerns over media access marks a significant step toward ensuring free and fair coverage of the elections, with accreditation cards expected to be fully distributed before the election day.

