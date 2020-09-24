Following are the English League Cup results on Wednesday:

Third round

Preston 0 Brighton 2

Chelsea 6 Barnsley 0

Fleetwood 2 Everton 5

Fulham 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Leicester 0 Arsenal 2

Millwall 0 Burnley 2

Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7

Stoke 1 Gillingham 0

Played on Tuesday

Luton 0 Manchester United 3

Newport 3 Watford 1

West Brom 2 Brentford 2 (Brentford won 5-4 on penalties)

West Ham 5 Hull 1

Postponed (due to coronavirus outbreak)

Leyton Orient v Tottenham

