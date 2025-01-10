Eric Alagidede Criticizes Young Apostles for Distancing from Anim Addo’s Comments

Eric Alagidede, the former General Manager of Nsoatreman, has expressed deep concerns over a recent press release by Young Apostles distancing the club from remarks made by Samuel Anim Addo, describing it as “very disturbing.”

The controversy follows comments made by Anim Addo, who criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for ignoring his complaints about poor officiating.

The criticism came after Accra Lions raised concerns about referee Maxwell Hanson’s performance during their 1-0 loss to Dreams FC on Matchday 16. Anim Addo, a former Executive Council member of the GFA, took to social media to express his dissatisfaction, which quickly drew the GFA’s attention and led to misconduct charges against him.

In response, Young Apostles issued a statement distancing themselves from Anim Addo’s remarks, which has since sparked a wave of discussions about the increasing trend of clubs distancing themselves from statements made by their officials.

In an exclusive interview with 3FM, Alagidede criticized the club’s decision, pointing out Anim Addo’s significant role as a co-owner of Young Apostles. “It’s very disturbing if you understand the structure of a club like Young Apostles,” Alagidede said. “I saw the release and felt uneasy because I’m close to both parties. Anim Addo isn’t just an employee; he’s a co-owner of the club. Having worked at Nsoatreman, I understand how troubling such disassociations can be.”

Alagidede, who stepped down as General Manager of Nsoatreman after the team’s Ghana FA Cup-winning season, stressed the challenges faced by clubs when their officials’ comments are publicly denounced, especially when those officials hold a key ownership role. His remarks add another layer to the ongoing debate about the dynamics between club management and officials’ autonomy.