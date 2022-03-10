Events to Follow on March 10

PUTIN TO HOLD MEEETING WITH RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with government members via videoconference.

The main topics of the meeting will be measures to minimize the consequences of sanctions for the Russian economy, as well as the settlement of refugees from the east of Ukraine on the territory of Russia.

LAVROV TO MEET WITH UKRAINIAN COUNTERPART IN TURKEY

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet on the sidelines of the Diplomacy Forum in Antalya with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba with the mediation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENT TO VISIT TURKEY

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will arrive in Turkey, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said.

EU LEADERS TO MEET IN VERSAILLES, DISCUSS UKRAINE

The heads of state and government of the European Union will meet at a summit in Versailles, France, to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

BIDEN TO HOST COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT, DISCUSS GLOBAL ISSUES, UKRAINE

Colombian President Ivan Duque will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

The two leaders will discuss regional and global issues, including Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

CANADA’S TRUDEAU TO MEET WITH GERMAN PRESIDENT

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Berlin, Germany, to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The leaders will discuss peace and security in Europe.

HUNGARIAN PARLIAMENT TO ELECT PRESIDENT

Hungary will hold an indirect presidential election.

Under the current Constitution of Hungary, the President must be elected in a secret ballot by the Members of Parliament.

The Hungarian ruling party Fidesz nominated former minister for family affairs Katalin Novak as their presidential candidate with Peter Rona running against her as a candidate from the opposition alliance. Incumbent President of the Republic Janos Ader is ineligible to run due to term limits.

SENIOR US DIPLOMAT TO VISIT EGYPT

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Egypt to meet with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and other senior Egyptian officials.

During her two-day visit, Sherman will also meet with the head of the National Council of Human Rights, Moushira Khattab, and Egyptian youth and human rights advocates.