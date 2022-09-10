Events to Follow on September 10-11

UK TO PROCLAIM CHARLES III AS KING

Charles III, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday will officially become King, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.

SERBIA TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY MEETING ON KOSOVO

The extraordinary meeting of the Security Council of Serbia on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija will be held on Saturday.

CANADA TO ANNOUNCE OPPOSITION PARTY LEADER

The Conservative Party of Canada will announce on Saturday its next leader at a convention center in Ottawa. Pierre Poilievre, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber are candidates for this post.

SWEDEN TO HOLD PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

Parliamentary elections will be held in Sweden on Sunday. The elections take place every four years to elect 349 members in the Swedish parliament, also called the Riksdag. The largest number of seats in parliament is occupied by the left-wing Social Democratic Party, but this year the right-wing parties in Sweden can change the situation due to public concerns over rising immigration and crime.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC TO HOLD ELECTIONS

Municipal elections will be held in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL EGG COMMISSION TO BE HELD IN NETHERLANDS

The International Egg Commission (IEC) business conference will be held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam from September 11-14. The IEC helps to develop relationships between countries to support the growth of the egg industry.