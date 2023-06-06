Fiapre Chief breaks ground for ultra-modern ICT and library complex construction

Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality has performed groundbreaking ceremony for work to begin on the construction of an ultra-modern library and ICT complex in the town.

On completion, the GH¢20 million project would support research work of universities and further provide opportunities for pupils and students to access, study and advance in ICT.

In a remark before the ceremony, Obrempong Prof. Amponsah II, also the Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Telecommunications Technology University said ICT held the key to academic progress and excellence for every developing country.

He called on the government to prioritise the study of ICT and urged students in the area to develop interest and pursue ICT as a life-long career.

Obrempong Prof. Amponsah advised students in the area to eschew unhealthy lifestyles and concentrate on their education by learning hard to enable them to become responsible adults to occupy key positions in the country.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister commended the chief for his passion and helping to push forward the growth and development of education in the region.

She advised students to capitalise on the Free Senior High School programme to advance to achieve high academic laurels.

Mr Bright Adzaku, the Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Gold Construction, the firm executing the project, assured us of completing the work within the 12-month scheduled period.

He said the project contained a canteen, stores and offices, discussion room, conference room and both male and female washrooms.