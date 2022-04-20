Fire tender kills two family members in Cape Coast

Two persons died on the spot and one other in critical condition following an accident at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) traffic light in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday, April 17 at about 14:19 hours was between a fire tender and a Hyundai Elantra with registration number CR 414-19.

Divisional Officer (DOIII) Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Region Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the fire tender was on its way to fight fire at Ankaful Fie, a suburb of Cape Coast when it was crossed by the Hyundai Elantra at a four-way intersection at the Hospital junction at Abura causing the fire tender to veer off its lane, hitting the family of three.

The PRO said the personnel who suffered minor injuries rescued the other victims and rushed them to the CCTH but the two including a young man domiciled in the United States and on a visit, were pronounced dead and one other, believed to be the sister of the deceased is in critical condition.

He indicated that the personnel who sustained minor injuries was also treated and discharged.

Meanwhile , he said the GNFS was cooperating with the Regional Police Command in its investigations on the unfortunate incident.