Madam Elizabeth Afor ley Quaye, Member of Parliament for Krowor and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has lost her seat to Madam Naa Momo Lartey of the National Democratic Congres (NDC).

Naa Momo Lartey polled 41, 850 of valid votes to beat New Patriotic Party’s Elizabeth Quaye who polled 32, 604 votes.

Madam Bortey of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) party polled 545 votes.