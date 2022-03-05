Germany and Angola working on hydrogen production

Angola and Germany intend to promote the development of opportunities for production and export of hydrogen, a press release announced here Tuesday.

According to the statement from the German embassy in Angola, the two countries are working to launch next April the German-Angolan hydrogen office to be known as H2 diplo.

The note adds that the H2 diplo office will be “an instrument on the path to diversifying the Angolan economy” and which aims to support the process of energy transition from fossil energy sources to renewable energy.

The joint office to work on projects in the area of hydrogen also aims at promoting the integration of the private sector in its activities.

The launch of the office falls within the scope of the first German-Angolan Hydrogen Symposium and until the end of 2023, a chain of events, studies, working group meetings and training actions are expected.

The statement was released on the sequence of a meeting on the subject between the German Ambassador to Angola, Stefan Traumann and the country’s Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Junior.

The document also highlighted that renowned German companies are already operating in Angola, especially in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Angola is among the main oil-exporting countries in the world and also has excellent conditions for the production of green hydrogen, which is produced 100 percent from renewable energy sources. Enditem