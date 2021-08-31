Ghana Boxing Federation appreciates support during Olympics

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), managers of the national amateur boxing team, Black Bombers, has expressed its profound gratitude and appreciation to all Ghanaians who helped in their participation at the 2020 Olympic Games.

A statement signed by Mr. George Lamptey, President of GBF, said their ultimate aim was to get a gold medal at the games but were content with the bronze medal won by Samuel Takyi in the featherweight category.

“We are certainly going to learn useful lessons from what negative experience we might have encountered.

“As we thank the Almighty God on how far the Black Bombers reached at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we have to state that in addition to Samuel Takyi, two other Ghanaian boxers at the games namely Sulemany Tetteh and Shakul Samed both of whom progressed from the preliminary stages couldn’t progress to the medal zone,” the statement said.

The statement was grateful to the coaches, Mr. Ofori Asare and his assistant Vicent Akai Nettey for the supreme tactics and strategies that brought success to the team.

The statement also thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Sports Ministry, the Ghana Olympic Committee, the National Sports Authority, among others for their support.