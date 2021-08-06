Ghana FA to open transfer window on Monday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will on Monday, August 9, will open the 2021/22 Registration Window for the 2021/22 football season.

This registration window would be for Premier, Division One, and Women’s Premier League clubs.

The exercise is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the opening of registration before the commencement of the football season.

A statement from the GFA said the window is expected to close on the midnight of Saturday, October 9, 2021. It must be noted that the football calendar (normally July 1 to June 30) was affected by COVID-19 and the Association is taking steps to realign the calendar.

All participating clubs in the Premier League, Women’s Premier League, the Division One Leagues are expected to complete their signings before this deadline.

It said clubs are to note that there shall be no extension and the deadline SHALL be enforced strictly.

However, the GFA said, the date for all Regional Football Association League clubs would be announced later.