Ghanaian traders suspend strike after government intervention

Ghanaian traders who staged a strike over rising costs reopened their businesses on Friday after the government’s intervention.

In a statement, the Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) asked its members across the country to suspend their two-day shop shutdown, saying the decision follows intervention by Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the King of the Ga State to help find an amicable resolution of their concerns.

“In view of the goodwill displayed by these personalities, we wish to appeal to our teeming members and the entire trading community who participated in the strike action to reopen their shops from Friday,” it said.

According to the GUTA, the country’s president has directed to set up a committee made up of the trade ministry, national security, and the GUTA, to “swiftly come up with pragmatic measures to solve the challenges.”

A large number of traders across Ghana shut down their shops Wednesday to protest against the high cost of doing business in the country.

Ghana is facing multiple economic challenges including currency depreciation and soaring inflation, prompting the government to begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in July to seek an economic bailout. Enditem