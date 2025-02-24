Ghanaians Make Baseless Bribery Claims Against MPs – Osei Owusu

Joseph Osei Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has strongly refuted allegations that members of Ghana’s Appointment Committee accept bribes to secure the approval of ministerial nominees during vetting processes.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Asetene PA with Akoto Mansa, Osei Owusu dismissed the claims as unfounded and criticized the tendency of Ghanaians to make serious accusations without providing evidence.

“It is not true that members of the Appointment Committee receive bribes,” Osei Owusu stated firmly. “Ghanaians often make wild allegations without any shred of evidence, and this bribe claim is just another example of this behavior.”

The Bekwai MP, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, expressed concern over the impact of such allegations on public trust in the political system. He stressed the need for accountability and evidence-based discourse, particularly when addressing sensitive issues like corruption.

Osei Owusu also took the opportunity to reflect on his political career and his contributions to his constituency. He highlighted his efforts to use the government’s Common Fund to drive development projects in Bekwai, underscoring his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

“As a representative of my people, I have worked tirelessly to ensure the development of my constituency. Using the Common Fund, I’ve been able to facilitate projects that have positively impacted my community,” he said with pride.

In a revealing moment, Osei Owusu shared a personal anecdote about his political journey. He disclosed that he was once approached by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to become the running mate of then-Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the party’s flagbearer selection process. However, he declined the offer due to health concerns.

“I was poised to become the running mate, but I had to decline because of my health at the time. The party hierarchy, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, personally called me and asked me to explain why I was refusing the offer,” he revealed.

Osei Owusu’s decision to prioritize his health over a high-profile political role underscores the personal sacrifices often made by public officials. His candid account also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of political decision-making within the NPP.

The Bekwai MP’s remarks come at a time when public confidence in Ghana’s political institutions is under scrutiny. By addressing the bribery allegations head-on and sharing his own experiences, Osei Owusu has sought to reaffirm his integrity and commitment to public service.

However, his comments are likely to reignite debates about transparency and accountability in Ghana’s political processes. While Osei Owusu has denied the bribery claims, the allegations highlight the need for robust mechanisms to address corruption and restore public trust.

As Ghana continues to navigate its democratic journey, the role of evidence-based discourse and ethical leadership will remain critical. Osei Owusu’s interview serves as a reminder of the challenges facing public officials and the importance of fostering a culture of accountability in governance.