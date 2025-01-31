Ghana’s Education Minister Challenges Free SHS Enrollment Data, Flags Financial Risks

Ghana’s Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has publicly contested claims by the previous administration that 5.1 million students benefited from the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, labeling the figure as inflated and warning it risks financial mismanagement.

Speaking at his inaugural meeting with education sector development partners on Wednesday, Iddrisu revealed the verified beneficiary count stands at 3.9 million, urging immediate corrective measures to prevent further resource misallocation.

The meeting, attended by representatives from 17 development organizations, aimed to bolster collaboration to address systemic challenges in Ghana’s education system. Iddrisu emphasized the dangers of relying on inaccurate data, stating, “If resources, particularly for student meals, were allocated based on the 5.1 million figure, imagine the harm inflicted on the state.” He estimated over GH¢7 billion has been spent on the policy since its 2017 launch, acknowledging its success in expanding access but stressing its unsustainable strain on the education budget.

Financial Strain and Infrastructure Pressures

Iddrisu highlighted concerns that the Free SHS policy’s costs have diverted resources from other critical areas, notably the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) program. He further warned of an impending infrastructure crisis, citing rapid enrollment growth without parallel investments in tertiary institutions to absorb future graduates. “Without adequate preparation, we risk a major infrastructure collapse,” he said, advocating for urgent upgrades to accommodate rising student numbers.

To address funding gaps, the minister proposed reallocating resources from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) under a “40-20-20-20” formula: 40% for core mandates, 20% each to FCUBE, administrative costs, and complementary education initiatives. He also pushed to “uncap” GETFund, a move he argued could unlock GH¢3.2–4 billion, boosting total resources to GH¢7.9 billion for infrastructure and other needs.

Overhauling Food Procurement and Phasing Out Double-Track

Iddrisu announced plans to decentralize school food procurement, empowering headmasters to manage supplies via the Ghana Commodity Exchange and Buffer Stock Company. An initial GH¢100 million has been released to tackle shortages, with another GH¢100 million slated for June. Collaboration with the World Food Programme aims to ensure consistent, nutritious meals.

To phase out the double-track system, the minister proposed integrating private schools into the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), potentially absorbing 150,000 students. “The private sector can alleviate pressure on public schools if properly supported,” he noted.

National Dialogue

Iddrisu reiterated the need for a national debate on the Free SHS policy’s future, underscoring the necessity of sustainable financing and equitable resource distribution. “Strategic planning is vital to balancing access with quality,” he said, urging stakeholders to prioritize long-term stability over short-term gains.

The minister’s remarks signal a pivotal moment for Ghana’s education sector, as policymakers grapple with reconciling ambitious social programs with fiscal realities and systemic capacity.