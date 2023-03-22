GIS will no longer accept embarkation and disembarkation cards

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), in line with the Government of Ghana’s digitalisation agenda would no longer accept embarkation and disembarkation cards completed by travelers at the immigration processing booths as part of entry or exit formalities.

A traveler would instead be required to provide an address in Ghana and abroad, phone numbers, airline and flight numbers, purpose of visit, profession and duration of stay.

The GIS would commence a 10-day pilot of the newly introduced measure from March 21, 2023, and the full rollout of the measure from March 31, 2023.

In a press statement signed by Mr Charles Kraiku, Director-General, GIS, and made available to the Ghana News Agency, said the Board of Airlines’ Representatives – Ghana were requested to notify their members of the introduction of this new measure in the airport facilitation process.

It added that, “We wish to bring to your kind attention a letter dated 16th March 2023 with reference GIS/HQ/OPS/A469/VOL.I and attached public notice received from the GIS regarding the official notification of the ending of the filling of embarkation and disembarkation cards by the travelling public at the Kotoka International Airport.”