GNFS marks International Firefighters’ Day 2023

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Tema Regional Command, has joined the rest of the world in marking 2023 International Firefighters Day in memory of their fallen heroes.

The event, which took place at the forecourt of the Tema Regional Office of the GNFS, was the climax of the week-long activities in the region intended to create awareness about the rudiments of fire and the work of firefighters.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFO1) Madam Doris Lamptey, the Tema Commander who hosted the event, explained that International Firefighters’ Day had a historical background that started in 1999 in memory of personnel in the fire service who lost their lives in the line of duty.

ACFOI Lamptey revealed that the idea behind this year’s theme: “Recognising the Sacrifices of Firefighters and our Fallen Heroes,” was to remember some fire officers who died within the last year in Ghana.

“And to also thank all the country’s firefighting officers for sacrificing to save lives,” she added.

According to her, the sounding of sirens and lowering of flags at 1200 noon during the event was a practice around the world to signify unity among all firefighters worldwide.

She, however, emphasized the need for the public to pay attention to the educational exercises they were doing and learn about safety practices to prevent fires.

She urged the people within the Tema Region to call the fire service control room on 0299340631 when in need.

She also advised that gas cylinders be confined to closed places but must be placed outside.