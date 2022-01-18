GWCL to collaborate with TMA to resolve Manhean water issues

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) are to collaborate to come out with a solution to the perineal water shortage at Tema Manhean.

The Spatial Planning Unit and Engineering Department of the TMA would, therefore, be working with the GWCL to assess the situation, the causes, and adopt the solution to the lingering issue, Mr Frank Asante, TMA’s Public Relations Officer disclosed to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

Mr Asante said this came up when Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive together with other officials paid a working visit to the management of the GWCL Tema Regional Office.

He said irregular water supply to Manhean and other parts of the Metropolis was a major issue discussed and the GWCL gave the assurance to work with the TMA to address it.

He said the MCE had received several complaints during his recent tour of the various electoral areas about irregular water supply and therefore the need for Assembly to confer with the GWCL on the issue.

To help resolve the issue of building on utility reservations as put forward by the GWCL, the MCE urged all utility providers to ensure that their representatives regularly attended the Assembly’s Statutory Planning Committee meetings.

He explained that the Statutory Planning Committee had a membership including utility providers such as the Electricity Company of Ghana, GWCL, the Environmental Protection Agency, and TDC Development Company Limited, among others.

Mr Asante said the committee meets to vet applications, approval, and issuance of a permit to developers to ensure that buildings were constructed only at the required places.