Hohoe MCE Charges Traditional Leaders To Own Development Process

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has charged traditional leaders and citizens to fully support projects that are aimed to develop the Municipality.

He said plans were advanced to modernise the Municipality and could be achieved if there was enough support.

Mr Awume said this when he broke the ground for the construction of garages within the Light Industrial Area at Gbi-Godenu in the Municipality.

He urged the construction firms working on the project to put in all necessary efforts to meet the deadline for the completion of work.

Mr Awume said the government was doing well and, therefore, needed support and prayers to do more.

Phase one of the project, which is a Government of Ghana project with a loan from the World Bank, is in three lots and will be undertaken by three different construction firms.

The TDK Atlantic Limited will in turn months work on the construction of 16 garages under Lot 1 at the cost of GH¢22,424,359.34.

Under Lot 2, the Harrow and Barrow Services Limited will construct a 10-unit shop facility, 20-units sanitary facility, fire post and a police station within ten months at the cost of GH¢2,490,514.51.

The Burecon Investment Limited, will in eight months, undertake pavement of the Hohoe Central Market at a cost of GH¢1,535,365.93 under Lot 3.

Mr Dominic Teye, the Managing Director, TDK Atlantic on behalf of the construction firms, thanked the Assembly and stakeholders for working with them.