Magistrate Implores Lawyers To Ensure Clients Access Quality Justice

A Magistrate at the Sunyani District Court “A”, Mr Divine Kwaku Ahiadu has implored legal practitioners to ensure access to quality justice delivery by their clients instead of concentrating much on financial gains.

He said the welfare of clients must be paramount to lawyers.

“Counsels handling civil cases must be fair to their clients and let them understand the position of the law,” Mr Ahiadu made the call during a hearing of the Court in Sunyani, saying many civil cases ought to be settled out of court.

He recommended the use of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism for some civil cases, saying the ADR tool helped to sustain a relationship while protracted litigations were just a waste of time and financial resources.

Mr Ahiadu also urged parents to strike a balance between their work and parental responsibilities to ensure the proper upbringing and development of their children.

Parents must be watchful enough and monitor the movements of their children to protect them from joining bad groups and engaging in social vices as well, he advised.

He observed that society had become materialistic, making many parents chase wealth to the neglect of their children.

“Providing children with money is not enough but it is rather necessary for parents to spend quality time with them,” Mr Ahiadu said.