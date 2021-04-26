A Community Task Fire has been established for the Operation Clean Communities has been launched by the Kwamo Traditional Council.

The Campaign forms part of the Traditional Council’s Community Development efforts within the existing root-based model.

The Community task force is made up of representatives from the Zoomlion, Municipal Environmental Management team and the Youth in the town.

At its maiden launch last Sunday under the Chairmanship of the Chief of Kwamo, Nana Owusu Nyani, the Community task force decided to implement the operation clean communities and plays a watchdog role.

The launch took place at Nana Nyani’s residence at Kwamo in Ejisu Municipality in the Ashanti. Launching the project, Mr. Owusu Aduomi, the former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highway said that there is everything to achieve with clean and orderly environment, saying that public health improves in cleaner environment and there is a boost in economic activities, education and standard of unit “To ensure a clean Kwamo, and be extension a clean Kwamo will demand required attitudinal change.

Mr. Aduomi also commended some private institutions like Zoomlion and others for strong partnership established with the government towards the fight against filth environment. He lauded Traditional authorities for Kwamo for steps taken which he thinks will go a long way to promote clean environment in the community.

For his part, Nana Nyani, the Chief of Kwamo said our survival depends on how well we treat the environment around us, adding that what saddens his hart most is the robbery is indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the community.

“That is why I decided to launch keep Kwamo clean. He lauded Mr. Aduomi for his role in the drains Construction and Roads in the town. Power outages in the town had been a thing of the post after the introduction of generator,” he noted.

According to him, Nana Nyani 40 seater toilet facility in the town had been built, and the first Medical shoping mall is in the pipeline.

“We love large land to be used as playing field and market for traders, and I will also pay for anybody who wanted to undergo training in masonry, Electrician, seamstress among others. Our survival depends on how well we treat the environment around us,” he pointed out.

Nana Nyani indicated that government alone cannot provide the necessary tools to fight against filth environment, there is a need for traditional and individuals to support the government sanitation drive.