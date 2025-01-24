Kofi Asare Welcomes MOVE to Uncap GETFund

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, has expressed his approval of the new Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu’s decision to collaborate with the Finance Minister to uncap the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

Asare believes this move is a significant step in addressing the longstanding challenges in the education sector, particularly the lack of infrastructure.

The decision to cap the GETFund, introduced by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, was met with intense opposition from civil society. Asare recalled the years of protest, highlighting that the capping of GETFund had denied the education sector over GH 10 billion, despite many schools still operating under trees and in makeshift structures. “We protested for 7 years but he wouldn’t listen,” Asare posted on his Facebook page. “Now, it is refreshing to see the current administration acknowledging our calls.”

Asare further expressed gratitude for the pronouncement made by Minister Iddrisu, who, in his appearance before Parliament’s Appointment Committee on January 20, committed to working with the Finance Minister to uncapping the GETFund. This decision aligns with the promises made in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto.

Iddrisu’s comments underscore the urgency of this initiative, as he revealed that the uncapping of GETFund is part of the broader commitment to review the International Monetary Fund agreement, with a focus on increasing resources for educational development, particularly in higher education. He emphasized that uncapping GETFund could significantly enhance infrastructure in the education sector by increasing the fund’s capacity from GHS 3.2 billion to GHS 7.9 billion.

The shift in policy marks a pivotal moment for the education sector, particularly in addressing the critical need for improved infrastructure across schools in Ghana.