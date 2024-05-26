Laryea Kingston Resigns as Black Starlets Coach Following Semi-Final Defeat

Laryea Kingston has resigned as the coach of the Black Starlets after their semi-final loss to Burkina Faso in the West African Zone B Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Kingston announced his decision, stating that he had planned to step down even before the tournament began, although he did not specify his reasons. He assured that he would provide further details at a later date.

In a tightly contested match at the Legon Sports Stadium, Ghana was defeated 1-2 by Burkina Faso, who advanced to the final. The turning point came when Asharaf Tapsoba capitalized on a rare mistake by goalkeeper Michael Armah to give Burkina Faso an unexpected lead. Despite Armah’s strong performances throughout the tournament, this error proved decisive.

The Black Starlets will now compete for third place in the tournament. This marks the second consecutive year they have been eliminated at home by Burkina Faso at the same stage of the competition.

Kingston’s resignation brings an end to his tenure with the team. His playing career included stints with Cowlane Babies, Accra Great Olympics, and Accra Hearts of Oak, as well as representing Ghana at all levels from U17 to the senior team. He also played professionally in Libya, Scotland, and Russia.