Mohammed Kudus Shines with Equaliser in West Ham’s Draw Against Brighton

Mohammed Kudus played a key role in West Ham United’s 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the London Stadium, scoring the equalising goal after Brighton had taken the lead.

The match was evenly contested, with both sides creating chances but struggling to break the deadlock. Brighton’s Mats Wieffer opened the scoring early in the second half, putting the visitors ahead.

However, West Ham quickly responded following a tactical change that saw Niclas Füllkrug replaced by Crysencio Summerville. This substitution sparked a revival for the hosts, and soon after, Jarrod Bowen surged towards goal, his shot parried by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen into the path of Kudus.

The Ghanaian midfielder reacted swiftly, heading home the rebound to score his third goal of the season and level the match.

The goal, which came at a crucial moment, lifted the spirits of the West Ham fans and was a testament to Kudus’ ability to be in the right place at the right time.

Despite a late push from Brighton, West Ham held firm to secure a valuable point. Kudus’ performance continues to impress, further cementing his growing influence as he settles into life in the Premier League.