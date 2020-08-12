Nigeria’s commercial hub Lagos is at risk of heavy flooding this year and at least 8 million people might be affected by the disaster, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday.

“There have been predictions of flooding in certain areas of Lagos State,” said Ibrahim Farinloye, coordinator of NEMA’s Lagos territorial office, adding that millions of people are currently being instructed on how to manage the disaster and mitigate its effects.

The state is one of the high-risk areas of flood, which has become a perennial occurrence in many states across Nigeria, Farinloye said, adding that the flood risk in Lagos might be increased by the uncontrolled release of excess water in parts of the state.

Four local government areas have been identified as highly flood-prone areas, and about 13 are said to be probable, the official said about the prediction earlier made by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

Farinloye noted six of the probable areas have already experienced devastating flooding this year.