Nigerian military on Saturday confirmed several suspected terrorists were killed in airstrikes targeting a notorious camp inside a forest in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

The airstrikes on Thursday followed intelligence reports indicating that the Ansaru terrorist group, operating in the northwest and north-central regions of the country, had reassembled inside the Kuduru Forest in Kaduna, the military said in a statement.

Members of the group at the location were seen wielding weapons in the forest during initial aerial surveillance by the military, according to the statement.

“Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks,” the statement said, adding the military jets also bombed the terrorists’ camp entirely. Enditem