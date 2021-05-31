The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) has pledged its support for the Population and Housing Census, slated for June 28 to July 11, 2021.

The Assembly affirmed its support at the Ningo-Pbrampram District launch of `30 days’ activism to census night. The census night will fall on June 27 and would serve as a reference point for all information to be collected during the enumeration.

The census is on the theme: “You count, Get Counted.”

Mr Mohammed Akape, Ningo-Prampram District Coordinating Director said the Assembly supported the census as it would help address the various data gaps needed for effective planning of sectoral programme at the district level.

Mr Akape said it was reassuring that it would collect information on every structure, households, and individuals, which would provide reliable and disaggregated data to the lowest levels of administration and geography including rural and urban differentiation.

`Such data are critically needed by MMDAs to track progress, in particular, efforts aimed at eradicating poverty and all forms of inequalities in the districts and localities.

He urged residents to cooperate with enumerators who would visit their houses to collect data on their sex, age, births and deaths, occupation, access to public service, health and education among others.

He reminded residents that such data was important as it informed successive governments decisions to create new districts, constituencies and regions among others.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, delivering the keynote address implored all persons both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who might be in the district on the census night to welcome census officials into their communities and residences and provide them with the necessary information.

Mr Doku asked the people to “ to provide complete and accurate information to the census officials,” adding that, the information provided would remain confidential as only persons who had taken the oath of secrecy under the Statistical Services Act 2019 (Act 1003) would handle it.

He noted that great effort had been taken to recruit census officials from within the communities they were assigned to work.

He said NIPDA had taken all necessary steps to ensure that the census goes on smoothly and in a safe and secured environment in the district with minimum or no disruption.

Students of Ningo Senior High School in drama educated the public on the things they needed to know about the census.