NPP Forms Committee to Investigate 2024 Election Loss and Consider Internal Restructuring

In an effort to recover from their defeat in the 2024 elections and emerge stronger, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has established a committee to conduct a thorough review of the election results and the internal dynamics that contributed to their loss.

The committee’s mandate includes identifying key factors that led to the party’s defeat, with party leadership attributing the loss to widespread discontent among party members.

The committee has been tasked not only with investigating the causes of the electoral setback but also with examining critical decision-making processes within the party that may require reform. In a press briefing on December 23, 2024, NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim emphasized the importance of revisiting the party’s organizational structure. He highlighted the need for potential constitutional amendments and restructuring of internal processes, particularly in how presidential, parliamentary, and party executives are elected.

Ntim called for unity within the party as they work to address these challenges and rebuild their political strength. His comments reflect growing calls within the party for changes to prevent the recurrence of the factors that led to their 2024 defeat. Several party members have previously suggested modifications to the party’s structure and internal operations to avoid future pitfalls and ensure greater alignment with the electorate’s expectations.

As the NPP embarks on this introspective journey, the outcome of the review and any subsequent changes to the party’s structure could have significant implications for its future electoral success.