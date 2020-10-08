Mr Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Youth Authority (NYA), has reiterated the call on young people in the country to work towards peace ahead of the December General Election.

He said the country’s development was dependent on peace and charged the youth to champion unity, stability and peaceful coexistence as Ghana prepared for the polls in two months.

Mr Tetteh said this at the media launch of this year’s African Youth Day Celebration, slated for November 01 on the theme: “A peaceful Ghana Rhetoric Realities and the youth factor”.

The NYA CEO said in Ghana, the day would be marked with four main activities; a media launch, youth peace dialogue section, signing of a youth peace charter and a Youth Virtual Peace Concert.

He said in choosing and promoting peaceful initiatives over conflict, the Authority recognised the need for inclusion of the youth in building a fairer more equitable and peaceful future for the country.

Mr Tetteh called on the media to avoid the use of inflammatory words, which had the tendency to incite passions for violence.

“The National Youth Authority has taken note of the strenuous efforts by some commendable media organizations in promoting and consolidating peace,” he added.

Mr Tetteh asked the media to be very vigilant as gatekeepers and design more programmes, shape discourses and direct such to attain peaceful and non-violent outcomes.

He also urged the media to boldly name and shame political leaders who tended to ‘rock the boat’ with negative and divisive deeds.

Mr Tetteh commended the “tireless” efforts of the National Peace Council, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, security services and other stakeholders for working collaboratively to promote and sustain peace in Ghana.