Online trading training for SMEs fixed for December 17

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), will under-go a two-day training in online marketing and branding at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The two-day training dubbed Kejefair 2022, would commence on Saturday, December 18, and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Kejefair, is a trade show that leverages on social media to spur brand enhancement through the participation of online businesses, consumers, investors, brand ambassadors, social media influencers, and other stakeholders.

It would afford participants the opportunity to display, sell, and learn innovative marketing strategies and branding skills at the two-sure edition of the Kejefair 2022.

It would also allow entrepreneurs who trade online to have a one-on-one buying and selling experience with customers to ensure trust and good customer service relationship.

Entrepreneurs would be thought on how to market products online to target audience and develop a branding skill which would be appealing to customers.

Speaking to GNA Entertainment, Mr. Bernard Fiifi Yankey, Chief Executive officer of Kejefair said that most vendors defraud customers due to one or two reasons when buying online, so he thought it wise to bring all vendors together to enable vendor-customer relation to avoid purchase-fraud and inculcate good selling manners to vendors.

He said Kejefair seeks to expand customer base for vendors as customers would be able to purchase products at affordable prices.

The fair seeks to discount products upon purchase for customers.

“Looking at the economic situation currently, buying products at affordable prices would help in economic growth,” he added.

He said the fair seeks to help SMEs to acquire good marketing strategy and skills as the fair holds a seminar for business owners teaching them how to communicate and relate with clients.

“We educate vendors on how to brand, how to sell and lecture them on public relation issues.”

The fair would exhibit local foods, dance, and culture to portray the Ghanian arts and culture to people in Ghana and the diaspora, he said.

He said the fair would gradually be moved to other regions for other vendors outside Accra to partake in the fair.

He advised entrepreneurs to keep pushing and aim at achieving their determined goal.

However, Ms. Evelyn Sam, a vendor for Lyen Beauty and Hair Products in an interview with GNA Entertainment said, the fair was a good opportunity for vendors like Lyen beauty which is a new business to publicize its products for customers, build relationship and create brand exposure.

She said their products would be discounted to enable everyone to purchase.

“Quality hair and products are quite expensive but at kejefair it will be affordable for everyone,” she added.