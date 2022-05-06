Owners of SMEs schooled on basic financial management skills

Owners of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in Tema have been schooled on some basic financial management skills at the Fountainhead Christian University College in Tema Community 12.

The day’s business seminar was on the theme: “managing a successful business amid a global pandemic and the role of the private sector,” aimed at helping artisanal and small-scale businesses thrive.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the training Mr. Isaac Tonyi, Lecturer at the Fountainhead University stated that it was to empower the community, especially in the post-COVID-19 era when businesses were finding it difficult to regain their grounds.

He noted that the entrepreneurs would at the end of the seminar be able to make some gains and prudently manage their finances to keep them in business.

Mr. Tonyi stressed that one basic challenge that confronts many Ghanaian entrepreneurs was customer service adding that the seminar would widen the scoop of the entrepreneurs on how to render good customer service to their clients.

Professor Emmanuel Osei Asiamah, a Governance Expert and a business trainer advised business owners to ensure they register with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) so to avoid the situation that could affect their businesses.

Prof. Asiamah again stated that one needed to be financially disciplined to keep their business alive, noting that the implementation of the electronic transaction levy should not scare business owners from transacting business on the various electronic platforms.

According to him though there was some lapse in the policy implementation, business owners should find ways of taking advantage of the policy to enhance their operations.

Traders, seamstresses, tailors, masons, plumbers, welders, and carpenters amongst others participated in the seminar.