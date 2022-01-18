Pull down “out of context story ” – Fair Wages

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has asked an Accra based News Network to pull down a story it says was taken out of context.

A statement from the Commission, signed by Mr Michael Youri, said: “We respectfully call on the Organisation to pull down the story along with the unfortunate comments.”

It said the online story, which was also posted on a facebook page, generated torrents of reactions and comments, most of which were insults, threats, character assassinations and political colouration from readers, who had not had the opportunity to listen to the interview.

The statement said the situation could have been avoided if consistent with normal practice, the News Network had posted the audio of the interview with the text.

The statement explained that, in an interview with the Network, whiles answering questions on the National Labour Commission’s invite to FWSC and the University Teachers Associationof Ghana, the Acting Director for Research, Monitoring, Evaluation and Head of Public Affairs of FWSC, Mr Earl Ankrah, quoted the laws of the country and policy instruments to explain in general, the obligation of both employers and employees to exercise transparency and good faith within the work space.

It said, however, “In effect, responses to two different questions were mischievously treated as one.”

” The story went on to falsely attribute a quote to Mr. Ankrah, that UTAG failed to honour the invitation of National Labour Commission on Tuesday, when indeed, he did not say so.”

The statement described Mr. Ankrah as a “consummate professional”, who had served the nation gallantly throughout his career life starting from the State Broadcaster, Ghana Television, and directed the News Network to pull the report down.