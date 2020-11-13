The death of former President Jerry John Rawlings has changed the mood of people within the Kpando Municipality.

Most of the people that the Ghana News Agency (GNA) spoke to said the news of the passing of the ex-President was the last they expected to hear today.

Mr. Linus Deladem Gaga, Municipal Registration Officer, National Identification Authority (NIA), said he was still in shock and that it will take days for him to accept the news.

He said though the former President was very strict on matters of the nation, he was also very affable and approachable.

Mr. Gaga added that Ghana, Africa and the world at large had lost a freedom fighter.

Madam Lydia Ago, a businesswoman said she wasn’t expecting to hear such news taken into cognisance the closeness of the upcoming election.

She said though the news was shocking she believed that God knows best.

“He will solely be missed but we thank him for the huge footprints he has left behind,” she said.

Mr. MacMilan Kitsi, an astute NDC sympathizer, said the former President was his role model and he still had a lot to learn from him, but “death laid its icy hands on him”.

He said “his role model had gone to sleep and that he remembered the fallouts he had with some party members because he defended his role model”.