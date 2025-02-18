Rising Boxing Star Bernard Abbey Aims for Global Glory

Bernard Abbey, affectionately known as ‘Kenya’ in his community, is quickly becoming a name to watch in the boxing world.

The 20-year-old from Ga Mashie and Bukom, a neighborhood renowned for producing boxing talent, has already carved out an impressive record of six wins, five of which came by knockout.

Last Saturday, he secured his sixth victory at the Bukom Boxing Arena, just a day after signing a professional contract with Shiatse Sports Management and Promotions.

Abbey, who hails from the boxing-rich areas of Gbese and James Town, has always been known for his bravery and courage. Now, he’s channeling those qualities into a promising boxing career. “The world is my dream and target,” he said with determination. “I will try my best to be disciplined, respect everyone, and stay humble as I work to reach the top.”

With an unblemished record of 6-0 (5 KOs), Abbey is eager to take on tougher opponents in his weight class. “My next three or four fights should get me the national title, and from there, I’ll aim for Africa and the world,” he declared. His confidence and ambition have already won him a growing fan base, and his recent signing with Shiatse Promotions marks a significant step forward in his career.

At a Valentine’s Day ceremony attended by managers, coaches, relatives, fans, and media, Abbey expressed his gratitude to Shiatse Promotions CEO Hon. Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea and the entire team, including director and matchmaker Augustus Dodoo. He also thanked the management of Discipline Boxing Club, his training ground, for their unwavering support.

“I am grateful to Hon. Nii Okai Laryea for this opportunity,” Abbey said. “I promise to stay disciplined and do everything necessary to realize my dream.” His words resonated with the audience, many of whom see him as a symbol of hope and inspiration for the youth in his community.

Abbey’s journey is a testament to the power of discipline and determination. As he sets his sights on national, continental, and ultimately global titles, the young boxer is determined to make his mark. “The world should watch out,” he warned with a smile. “I’m coming for the top.”

With his talent, work ethic, and the backing of a strong team, Bernard ‘Kenya’ Abbey is poised to become Ghana’s next boxing sensation. His story is just beginning, but it’s already clear that he’s a fighter with the heart and skill to go all the way.