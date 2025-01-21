Sammi Awuku Calls for Unity, Constructive Opposition After NPP’s Election Loss

Sammi Awuku, former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to refrain from blaming voters for the party’s loss in the recent elections.

He described the election results as a reflection of the democratic process and stressed the importance of respecting the outcome.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Awuku explained that the NPP should not criticize voters for their choices but instead focus on playing a crucial role as the opposition. “It wasn’t a mistake when they voted for us (NPP). So it is not a mistake if they have voted for NDC. Let’s wish them well,” he stated, urging party members to accept the results with grace.

Awuku outlined the NPP’s position as a resilient and effective opposition party, committed to scrutinizing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s policies and programs. “NPP will provide an effective opposition; a resilient opposition. We will scrutinize the government’s policies and programs and represent Ghanaians. Because we are supposed to checkmate the government,” he said.

The former NLA boss emphasized that the NPP would act as a “constructive opposition,” avoiding obstructionist tactics and focusing on dialogue and accountability for the benefit of the nation. Awuku’s remarks highlighted the need for unity within the NPP as the party transitions into its new role following the election.