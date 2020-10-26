Seychelles opposition candidate Wavel Ramkalawan from the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party (Seychelles Democratic Union) won the presidential election with 54.9 percent of total votes, said electoral commission chairman Danny Lucas on Sunday.

Danny Faure, the incumbent president and candidate from the United Seychelles party, received 43.5 percent of ballots. Ramkalawan, 59 years old, had unsuccessfully contested in five presidential elections. This year’s election was the sixth presidential election for him.

According to the Constitution of Seychelles, the president is elected by absolute majority to serve a 5-year term.