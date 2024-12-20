Smartthink CEO Honored by President Biden with a Lifetime-Achievement Award

The Cyber Security Guru and CEO of SmartThink Global Technology was among the US Presidential honorees at a United Nations’ related event in New York.

He was honored for his heartwarming dedication to public service.

The award acknowledges Mr. Ntiamoah’s remarkable service to the nation.

President Biden praised his commitment to the public good, stating, “The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but all of us. I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I’m proud to present to you with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of your 4,000 hours of service to this great Nation.”

He emphasized the importance of volunteerism and community service, noting that individuals like Mr. Ntiamoah are essential to forming a more perfect union, saying “by sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face – solutions that we need now more than ever. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light, and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Through your service, you are providing all three.”

Mr. Ntiamoah received the award at Ruth Sisters Fellowship International event. The theme; United Nations” 16 Day of Activitism event. The segment of the event was an award ceremony facilitated by Mac Ban Arts & Affiliates. Presented by the CEO, H. E. Devon Bannister. Supported by H. E. Professor Ada Okika and H. E. Evangelist Dr. CNN-Mensah at the Thomas Berry Palace, Queens, NY. During the annual two-week session, representatives of UN Member states, civil society organizations and UN entities gathered at UN headquarters in New York to discuss progress and commit to further action on gender issues.

It was a testament to his tireless efforts to make a positive impact. President Biden encouraged him to continue his volunteer leadership, saying, “The country is counting on you.”

Mr. Sampson Ntiamoah is an Information Technology Security Professional specialized in Information Security / Assurance. He has over 10 years working experience in Cybersecurity and has served in numerous positions within the Financial, Technology, Energy and Nuclear, Communications, Health industry and Federal Agencies (Public Sector) of the US Government such as Department of Labor, Veterans Affairs (VA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Defense Health Agency (DHA) and Bureau of Reclamation (BOR).

He has worked with the leading Technology providers such as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) supporting Morgan Stanley Bank and more recently PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Cyber Risk and Regulations unit supporting Amazon.

Sampson is a Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Sampson is the founder of SmartThink LLC, an ISACA Authorized Cybersecurity provider and Accredited by APMG. Through SmartThink, he has helped thousands of individuals to gain employment in the area of Cybersecurity in the USA, Canada, UK and more recently South Africa.

This award is a remarkable achievement, recognizing Mr. Ntiamoah’s contributions to the United States of America. His dedication to service is an inspiration to us all.

About the US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a civil award that recognizes individuals for their extraordinary efforts to help others. The award is signed by the President and AmeriCorps, a federal volunteer program.

The award can be given for:

A full-time service term in AmeriCorps, the Peace Corps, or Peace Corps Response

Cumulative hours of service earned over a lifetime

Completing more than 4,000 hours of service

To qualify for the award, individuals must track every hour they spend volunteering. Organizations may provide hours tracking sheets, or templates are available online.