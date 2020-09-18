The Suame Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have called on the constituents to disregard the orchestrated smear campaigns to discredit the Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Suame Magazine, at a recent press conference, sought to cast aspersions on the performance and integrity of the MP, accusing him of not doing enough to improve the lives of the people.

However, Mr Bright Osei-Agyeman, the constituency chairman, addressing the media, said the Suame MP was one of the most visionary and hardworking parliamentarians in the country.

He cited the many development projects executed by the MP, who is also the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

He said with more than 20 years in Parliament, the MP had been beneficial to the people.

“The lives of many people have been touched by the good work of the MP, especially in the area of education, health, sanitation, employment and infrastructural development,” Mr Osei-Agyemang stated.

The press conference was after the leadership of the party led the media to inspect some ongoing development projects in the Constituency, including the Abusuakruwa-Atafoa Bridge and the Suame District Court, GNPC-funded hospital at Kwapra and the Breman-West SDA Hospital COVID Isolation Centre.

Other projects initiated by the MP were related to educational, recreational and market facilities, storm drains and rehabilitation of roads, and provision of over 3,000 streetlights to all the electoral areas.

According to Mr Osei-Agyeman, the MP, had over the years, seen the completion of 36 educational facilities while 10 were ongoing, completion of phase one of the Suame abattoir and assistance to deprived communities to get boreholes.

Additionally, many bridges were constructed to connect the communities, reshaping of football parks at Maakro and Breman, and the provision of physiotherapy centre at Maakro.

Mr. Osei-Agyemang rallied the constituents to vote for the ruling NPP in the December elections for more development projects.

He said the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration had delivered on the party’s campaign promises to bring prosperity to Ghanaians