Strongman does not seem to be slowing this year with back to back releases.

Ghanaian rapper Strongman is back again with a new single with accompanying visuals dubbed ‘Stress’; video directed by Kobbyshots.

This comes off as a His third release this year after chart toping singled Facts and No Diss.

Flaunting his prowess and marking his territory, Strongman weaves his lyrics with a grim-like delivery in a dark-themed visual. Switching styes and mood with great audibility and clarity in his lyrics while He keeps it clean as always.

‘Stress’ comes off with a soothing vocal from up and coming singing gem Malai and a cameo who drives up the mood of the song with his melodic voice.

It is of no doubt that He stand as the best rapper in the country and this new release made that clear. There is certainly no strongman song without quotables and this comes with a lot of them.

Production credit to Denswag of TubhaniMuzik.