Tanzania plans to construct ICT professional center

The government of Tanzania has allocated 19 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 8.3 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of an information and communications technology (ICT) professional center in efforts aimed at building a digital nation, an official said on Sunday.

Gerson Msigwa, the government’s chief spokesperson, said the funds have been allocated to the ministry of information, communication and information technology that will oversee the construction of the center.

Msigwa told a press conference in his weekly briefing that the construction of the ICT professional center in the capital Dodoma will begin this year and will be completed by June 2023 or before that date.

“The objective of the government is to produce a digital nation youth,” said Msigwa. Enditem

